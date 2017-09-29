The Impact ratings for September 28, 2017 are in.

This week’s episode on Pop TV drew 264,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 277,000. While the show saw a drop in viewers, it did return to the Top 150 shows on cable on Thursday ranking at No. 128.

Impact Ratings

Impact, headlined by Eli Drake vs. Johnny Impact for the World Championship, averaged a 0.06 rating among adults 18-49. This is up from last week’s 0.05 rating.