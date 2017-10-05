Impact preview for tonight on Pop TV

The following is advertised for tonight’s Impact on Pop TV tonight.

* James Storm and EC3 vs. Fantasma and Texano

* Matt Sydal, Sonjay Dutt and Petey Wiliams vs. X Division Champion Trever Lee, Andrew Everett and Caleb Konley (X Division Six Man Tag Team Match)

* Knockouts Champion Sienna will deliver a Knockouts Address

* Tag Team Champions oVe will be in action

Wrestleview.com will have a full report later tonight.

Knockouts talk Bound for Glory

These videos were released of the Knockouts discussing Bound for Glory in Ottawa.

