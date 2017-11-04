The Impact ratings for November 2, 2017 are in.

This week’s episode on Pop TV drew 275,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 231,000 viewers. Impact came in at No. 140 for the night on cable among the Top 150, up from No. 149 last week.

Impact Ratings

Impact, headlined by Johnny Impact and Impact Tag Team Champions oVE vs. Impact World Champion Eli Drake and LAX, averaged a 0.06 rating among adults 18-49. This is up from last week’s 0.04 rating rating on Thursday night.