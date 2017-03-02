Participants announced for the 2017 New Japan Cup

On Monday, New Japan announced the following participants and brackets for the 2017 New Japan Cup, which begins on March 11:

3/11

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL

* Tomoaki Honma vs. Tanga Roa

* Michael Elgin vs. Bad Luck Fale

* Toru Yano vs. Tama Tonga

3/12

* Katsuyori Shibata vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Juice Robinson vs. Yujiro Takahashi

* Kenny Omega vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. SANADA

Quarter-Final matches take place from March 13 to March 17, the semi-finals take place on March 19 and the finals will take place on March 20. This is the first time the Cup tournament has been spread out over several shows as in the past, it took place over the course of three shows. The winner of the tournament will get his pick of a title shot at the Sakuru Genesis iPPV on April 9th at Sumo Hall.