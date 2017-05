5/17 NJPW BOSJ Day 1 iPPV Results: Tokyo, Japan (Takahashi vs. Dragon Lee)

5/17 NJPW BOSJ Day 1 iPPV Results: Tokyo, Japan (Koruaken Hall)

* The show was available for free on New Japan World.

1. Block A: TAKA def. Jushin Liger

2. Block B: Volador Jr. def. Tiger Mask IV

3. Block A: Ricochet def. Taichi

4. Block B: ACH def. BUSHI

5. Block B: El Desperado def. KUSHIDA

6. Block A: Marty Scrull def. Will Ospreay

7. Block B: Ryusuke Taguchi def. Yoshinobu Kanemuru

8. Main Event, Block A: Dragon Lee def. IWGP Jr. Champion Hiromu Takahashi. This was Takahashi’s first loss since returning to New Japan at the end of 2016.