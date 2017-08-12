8/12 NJPW G-1 Climax Day 18 Results: Tokyo, Japan (Sumo Hall)

1. El Desperado, Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemuru def. IWGP Jr. and ROH TV Champion KUSHIDA, Jushin Liger and Hirai Kawato when Desperado pinned Kawato with the Pinche Locho. Desperado nailed KUSHIDA with the IWGP Jr. title belt after.

2. Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI def. Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens when Goto pinned Owens with the GTR.

3. Zack Sabre Jr. and Takashi Iizuka def. Yuji Nagata and Togi Makabe when ZSJ pinned Nagata with the PK after Iizuka used the Iron Fingers.

4. ROH Champion Cody Rhodes, IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, Bad Luck Fale and Hangman Page def. IWGP Tag Team Champions War Machine, Ricochet, Ryusuke Taguchi and Katsuya Kitamura when Page pinned Kitamura with the Rite of Passage.

5. B Block: Juice Robinson def. Michael Elgin by pinfall with the Pulp Friction.

6. B Block: Tama Tonga def. SANADA by pinfall with the Gunstun.

7. B Block: Toru Yano def. NEVER Champion Minoru Suzuki by pinfall with the Akakiri cradle. Suzuki destroyed the young lions with chairs after in anger over losing.

8. B Block: EVIL def. Satoshi Kojima by pinfall with the Go to Hell.

9. Main Event in the B Block Decision Match, Okada-Omega III: IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega def. IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada by pinfall with the One Winged Angel to win B Block and go to the Finals on Sunday.

Omega faces Tetsuya Naito on Sunday in the G-1 Climax 27 Finals in a rematch of their memorable decision match last year.