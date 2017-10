Following this past week’s King of Pro Wrestling iPPV, the following top matches are set for the 11/5 Power Struggle iPPV in Osaka airing live on New Japan World:

* IWGP Intercontinental Title: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Kota Ibushi

* IWGP Jr. Title: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Marty Scrull

* NEVER Title, Bullrope Match: Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Toru Yano

* The Finals of the Best of the Super Jr. Tag Team Tournament