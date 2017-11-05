New Japan announced on Sunday that they will be returning to the United States for a standalone show on March 24, 2018 entitled “Strong Style Evolved.”

We're coming back bigger, fiercer…Strong Style Evolved! More info to come, stay tuned to https://t.co/SGoR4imRkL pic.twitter.com/rVx2sqlxjQ — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) November 5, 2017

The show will be held once again from Long Beach, California, where New Japan held their two G1 Special events this past July that saw great success.

New Japan will be running a different venue in Long Beach this time out, the 5,000 seat capacity Walter Pyramid that is nearby Long Beach State University. New Japan ran the Long Beach Convention Center’s 2,000 seat venue in July and sold out both events.