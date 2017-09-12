

Mae Young Classic Results

September 12, 2017

Las Vegas, Nevada

Results by: Jason Namako of Wrestleview.com

Opening video package recaps the tournament.

Renee Young welcomes us to the show and we see highlights from the Red Carpet special that aired earlier tonight, featuring comments from Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Ronda Rousey and the stars from the Netflix “GLOW” series.

We see Dana Warrior and WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Alundra Blayze at ringside.

Jim Ross and Lita talk about the tournament and we go to video packages on the two women in the Finals, Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane.

We see Mercedes Martinez, Candice LeRae, Toni Storm and Piper Niven at ringside.

Mae Young Classic Finals: “The Queen of Spades” Shayna Baszler vs. “The Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane

We see Ronda Rousey and the MMA 4 Horsewomen at ringside cheering their fellow 4 Horsewomen member Baszler on. Former longtime WWE ring announcer Lillian Garcia makes an appearance to do the pre-match intros. Both girls get decent reactions from the Vegas crowd. Baszler refuses a handshake before the bell.

Baszler takes down Sane early, but Sane with a roll-up for 2. Baszler tries for submissions, but Sane keeps countering with pin attempts until we get a stalemate. Baszler wants a Test of Strength and Baszler easily wins the power game. Baszler kicks Sane’s legs out and hits another kick. Sane comes back with a headscissors takedown. Baszler blocks a German and hits a big head kick, sending Sane outside.

Back in, Baszler gets 2. Baszler goes to work on the arm of Sane in an attempt to take away Sane’s big elbow drop. Sane blocks a Gutwrench from Baszler for 2, but Baszler sidesteps her on a charge and goes back to work on the arm. Sane gets out of a suplex, but Baszler stops another charge and hits the rolling Gutwrenches, now known as Two of a Kind, for another 2. Baszler goes back to work on the arm. Sane fights back with axehandles and chops, but to no effect on Baszler. Sane fires off more and finally Baszler covers up. Baszler comes back with a running knee and kicks at Sane. Vegas willing on Sane. Sane comes back with the Interceptor Spear for a nearfall. Sane makes a comeback and goes to work on Baszler’s ribs, getting another 2, then locking her in a body scissors. Baszler gets out with a big forearm, but Sane with a running shoulder in the corner, then Walks the Plank, but Baszler avoids the Sear forearm in the corner. Sane comes back with an Axe Kick to the kidneys, then heads up top, but Baszler catches her coming down and locks in the Rear Naked Choke! Sane begins to fade, but then fights her way free. Sane comes back with a spinning backfist, then heads back up top, but Baszler stops her with another head kick. Both now on top, but Sane blocks a superplex.They trade strikes, but Baszler catches her in a Kimura on the turnbuckles! Sane gets out and traps Baszler, then hits her with a Ghetto Stomp, but Baszler gets her arm on the ropes before the count of 3!

Sane hits the Sear forearm in the corner, then heads up top and hits the InSane Elbow! 1-2-3! WOW!

Winner of the Mae Young Classic: “Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane by pinfall (InSane Elbow)

Sane celebrates her win after as Ronda Rousey is shown upset at ringside. Shayna gets up and raises Sane’s hand before leaving. We see highlights from the match.

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Sara Amato present Sane with flowers and the Mae Young Classic trophy. Sane celebrates her win some more as we close from Vegas.