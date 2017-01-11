1/11 Wednesday TV Previews: What’s airing on WWE NXT, ROH, Lucha Underground and Total Divas tonight

Wednesday TV Previews for January 11, 2017.

* On WWE NXT, its the rematch for the NXT Tag Team Titles between new champs #DIY and former champs The Revival.

* On ROH, the Decade of Excellence tournament continues in first-round matches between Colt Cabana against Chris Sabin and Jay Briscoe against BJ Whitmer.

* On Lucha Underground’s Season 3 mid-season finale, El Dragon Azteca looks for a match against Matanza Cueto.

* Finally on Total Divas, Daniel Bryan receives a call from WWE about future plans for him, plus Natalya wants to no longer be involved in planning Lana’s wedding to Rusev.