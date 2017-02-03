Conflicting reports on Kevin Kelly and his status with Ring of Honor

Kevin Kelly has reportedly given notice to Ring of Honor this week and will no longer be an active employee of the company going forward.

Conflicting reports made the rounds late Thursday night. PWInsider.com reported that Kelly was completely gone from the company, while a report by The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online states Kelly will continue on with ROH in a freelance position.

Kelly is currently active with New Japan Pro Wrestling as part of the English commentary team along with former ECW personality Don Callis. Both Kelly and Callis are heading to Japan for a week to cover New Japan events on February 5 and February 11.

While Kelly gave notice to ROH, he’s expected to continue doing some on camera work for the promotion, but has left his behind the scenes role with the company full-time. This creates another interesting situation for ROH’s commentary team with the recent departures of Nigel McGuinness and Steve Corino, both of whom now have full-time jobs with the WWE with McGuinness joining NXT commentary and Corino at the Performance Center.

Attempts to reach out to Kelly for official comment about the reports were not returned.