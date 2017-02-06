Jim Ross autobiography date, Patriots to receive custom WWE Title

Jim Ross Autobiography Date

According to a report by PWInsider.com, Jim Ross’ autobiography titled “Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling” is due to be published on October 2, 2017.

Atlanta Patriots to receive custom WWE championship

In celebration of the New England Patriots’ victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Superbowl 51 on Sunday night, WWE COO Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed on Twitter that the Patriots will be receiving a custom made WWE championship belt.