Jim Ross autobiography date, Patriots to receive custom WWE Title

Jim Ross Autobiography Date
According to a report by PWInsider.com, Jim Ross’ autobiography titled “Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling” is due to be published on October 2, 2017.
Atlanta Patriots to receive custom WWE championship
In celebration of the New England Patriots’ victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Superbowl 51 on Sunday night, WWE COO Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed on Twitter that the Patriots will be receiving a custom made WWE championship belt.
A never-say-quit team, a football dynasty, and an amazing #SB51.
Congrats @Patriots, this title is coming to New England!! pic.twitter.com/rRBV2bYxjF
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 6, 2017