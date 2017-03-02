GLOW re-boot and Lucha Underground heading to Netflix

The re-boot of the infamous GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) promotion and the first two seasons of Lucha Underground will be coming to Netflix in the next few months.

Lucha Underground Seasons 1 and 2 will be added to Netflix on March 15, while the first season of the GLOW re-boot will be added on June 23.

The GLOW re-boot will be a comedy series based on the original promotion that was run by David McLane in the 1980s, with actress Alison Brie in a lead role. Netflix will also be adding the documentary on the GLOW promotion that was released back in 2012 to their service on March 31 to begin hype for the re-boot.

You can view a trailer of the GLOW re-boot below.