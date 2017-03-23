Ring of Honor’s Joe Koff addresses talent regarding WWE sale rumors

Ring of Honor COO Joe Koff had a statement sent to current ROH talent noting that WWE was having conversations with Sinclair Broadcast Group about licensing old footage that likely features current talent on the WWE roster per a report by The Wrestling Observer.

A report by Pro Wrestling Sheet had made the rounds in the last 24 hours indicating that WWE was having discussions with Sinclair about “secretly purchasing” ROH. Sources in ROH have denied these reports. A report by PWInsider.com did indicate that WWE may have had interest in carrying the weekly ROH show as part of the WWE Network, something WWE had even included in recent questionnaires to current subscribers of the network.

Koff has publicly stated he was open to WWE licensing ROH related material if it was the right deal to make at the time. WWE has worked with Sinclair in the past to use footage featuring talents such as former WWE star CM Punk. With forthcoming releases scheduled involving Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, it would seem to indicate that the statement Koff had sent to talent would be in relation to this.