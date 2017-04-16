AJ Lee talks possible return to wrestling, Hardys and European tour

AJ Lee talks possible return to wrestling

Chuck Carroll is featuring an interview with former WWE star AJ Lee promoting her new book and if she would ever consider making a return to wrestling.

“I never would say that because I’ve personally said never to things before and done them. But I am so happy where I am right now and I feel like I had such a pitch perfect career that I would be nervous about tarnishing that. I feel like it’s kind of full-circle and perfect for exactly what I wanted. But who knows?”

Hardys and European tour

Matt Hardy, one half of the current WWE RAW Tag Team Champions with Jeff Hardy, noted that The Hardy Boyz would be part of WWE’s upcoming European tour this May.