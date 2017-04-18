Former WWE and TNA star Ken Anderson to make his ROH debut

By
Adam Martin
-
1

Ring of Honor announced this week that former WWE and TNA star Ken Anderson will be making his ROH debut in Hopkins, Minnesota on April 28.

The former TNA Champion and “Money in the Bank” winner will challenge Marty Scurll for the ROH Television Championship next Friday night.

Anderson officially parted ways with TNA last year.

  • Zach Steven Whitlow

    Anderson is overrated. Plain and simple. He is good but not great in the ring, his promos are entertaining but otherwise he is a solid mid carder but not World Championship material so a Television tile might suit him better.