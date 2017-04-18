Former WWE and TNA star Ken Anderson to make his ROH debut

Ring of Honor announced this week that former WWE and TNA star Ken Anderson will be making his ROH debut in Hopkins, Minnesota on April 28.
The former TNA Champion and “Money in the Bank” winner will challenge Marty Scurll for the ROH Television Championship next Friday night.
Anderson officially parted ways with TNA last year.
Marty Scurll defends his ROH TV Title against Ken Anderson at Masters of the Craft! https://t.co/MIEIfMsjiJ pic.twitter.com/CSnWqGWgkZ
