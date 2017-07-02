NJPW G1 Special Results – 7/1/17 (Live from California, Okada vs. Cody)



NJPW G1 Special Results

July 1, 2017

Long Beach, California

Airing live on AXS TV

Quick report from tonight’s New Japan Pro Wrestling event in Long Beach, California that aired live in the United States on AXS TV.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and Josh Barnett were on commentary for the night.

* Trent Beretta, Jay Briscoe, Mark Briscoe, Rocky Romero and Will Ospreay def. The Bullet Club (The Young Bucks, Bad Luck Fale, Marty Scurll and Yujiro Takahashi). Rocky Romero pinned Matt Jackson with a roll up after Will Ospreay tripped up Nick Jackson.

* Bushi, Evil, Hiromu Takahashi and Sanada def. Dragon Lee, Jushin Thunder Liger, Titan and Volador Jr. Takahashi pinned Titan with the Time Bomb.

* Jay Lethal def. Hangman Page in a IWGP U.S. Title Tournament First Round match. Lethal got the win with a second Lethal Injection on Page to advance.

* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Juice Robinson in a IWGP U.S. Title Tournament First Round match. Sabre got the win via submission using the Octopus Hold on Robinson.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kushida, Jay White and David Finlay def. Billy Gunn, Yoshitatsu, Yohei Komatsu and Sho Tanaka. Jay White pinned Yoshitatsu with a Flatliner.

* War Machine def. The Guerrillas of Destiny to become the new IWGP Tag Team Champions. The match was under No DQ rules. War Machine picked up the win hitting The Fallout on Roa through a table to win the titles.

* Tomohiro Ishii def. Tetsuya Naito in a IWGP U.S. Title Tournament First Round match. Ishii got the win following a brainbuster.

* Kenny Omega def. Michael Elgin in a IWGP U.S. Title Tournament First Round match. Omega got the win over Elgin after repeated knee strikes and hit the One Winged Angel.

* Kazuchika Okada def. ROH Champion Cody (Rhodes) to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. The finish saw Cody go for a One Winged Angel, but Okada countered, hit a Tombstone and Rainmaker to retain the championship.