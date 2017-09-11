The PROGRESS promotion out of the UK announced on Sunday during their live event that they will be running the 12,500 seat SSE Wembley Arena in London, England on September 30, 2018, which will unquestionably be the promotion’s biggest show to date.

PROGRESS, who currently has a working relationship with WWE, recently held live events in the US back in August, selling out venues in New York City and Boston. PROGRESS also ran this past year during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando and is slated to run during WrestleMania 34 weekend in New Orleans in April.