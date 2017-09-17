Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, real name Raymond Heenan, has passed away.

Heenan was, 73, was arguably the greatest manager of all-time and considered by many in the industry as the one of the best “heel” announcers of all-time.

Jim Ross posted the following on his official Twitter account. Ross was believed to be the first person to officially break the news of Heenan’s passing on Sunday.

On behalf of the entire staff here at Wrestleview.com, we would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Bobby Heenan during this hard time.

  • Austen Allen

    Another legend gone, RIP Bobby, along with JR you were one of the best commentators ever & by far the best manager.

  • delos56

    For all you humaniods….he was the best.

  • stinkelbaum

    one of the few people in wrestling that deserves a legend status.

  • Cameron Huff

    R.I.P Bobby “The Brain” Heenan.

  • You always hear/read “arguably” the greatest manager of all time.

    I’m still waiting for the argument against it…

  • DeeTrain

    This one hurts. I grew up watching Bobby in the AWA then WWF. He was absolutely the best manager of all time. Also his chemistry with his real life best friend Gorilla Monsoon on camera made for some of the best wrestling entertainment in history. I actually shed a tear when Bobby was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and said at the end of his speech that he wishes Monsoon were here. I shed another tear tonight. Time to watch some Prime Time Wrestling. RIP Bobby. You were one of the best!

  • JFJ

    One of my favorite quotes from The Brain:

    “It’ll take a good man to beat , but it won’t take him long.”

    R.I.P. Mr. Heenan.