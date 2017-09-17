Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, real name Raymond Heenan, has passed away.

Heenan was, 73, was arguably the greatest manager of all-time and considered by many in the industry as the one of the best “heel” announcers of all-time.

Jim Ross posted the following on his official Twitter account. Ross was believed to be the first person to officially break the news of Heenan’s passing on Sunday.

The news of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan's passing today gutted me. I loved our time together. No one ever did it better than the Wease. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 17, 2017

On behalf of the entire staff here at Wrestleview.com, we would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Bobby Heenan during this hard time.