Early look at NWA re-branding

The NWA has released a brief profile video focusing on the current NWA World Heavyweight Champion Tim Storm and his involvement with Championship Wrestling.

David Lagana recenlty told PWInsider.com that this is the start of a story of the promotion under new ownership. As reported earlier, Billy Corgan confirmed his purchase of the promotion with Sports Illustrated and discussed his 20-year plan.

You can check out the video below courtesy of the NWA.

FITE TV launches channel on Roku

FITE TV issued the following press release this week announcing the launch of an exclusive channel for Roku users. The channel will feature pro wrestling, MMA and boxing.

It will provide even easier access to purchase Impact and ROH PPV events.