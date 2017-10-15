Duke Roufus, who heads up the MMA training for former WWE star CM Punk, posted the following on Instagram noting that Punk has started training for his second mixed martial arts fight. Punk had been spotted recently hinting at getting ready for another fight.

Punk’s only MMA fight was for the UFC in a loss to Mickey Gall back in September 2016. Afterwards, Punk said he wanted to fight again in the UFC, but Dana White mentioned that should Punk fight again it more than likely won’t be with the company.

You can check out the Instagram post below.

  • Jim Bilbee

    Hold on while I yawn.

  • Rob Giles

    Indeed. Why this egomaniac continues to get publicity on wrestling sites is beyond me. He walked out years ago and cried about everything that happened to him, all while making it clear he doesn’t care for pro wrestling. He then gets major hype for getting thrown in a UFC fight and gets his ass handed to him by a legit fighter. Punk should be glad he was even a top guy in WWE. If he was on the 80’s or 90’s roster he would have been lucky if he even reached mid-card status.

  • Steven Herrera

    CM Punk! CM Punk! CM Punk!