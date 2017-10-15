Duke Roufus, who heads up the MMA training for former WWE star CM Punk, posted the following on Instagram noting that Punk has started training for his second mixed martial arts fight. Punk had been spotted recently hinting at getting ready for another fight.

Punk’s only MMA fight was for the UFC in a loss to Mickey Gall back in September 2016. Afterwards, Punk said he wanted to fight again in the UFC, but Dana White mentioned that should Punk fight again it more than likely won’t be with the company.

You can check out the Instagram post below.