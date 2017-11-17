“Broken” Matt Hardy trademark update

The “Broken” Matt Hardy trademark will be published for opposition effective December 19, giving any parties who want to oppose it 30 days to file an opposition.

According to a report by PWInsider.com, if no opposition is filed, the trademark will then officially belong to Hardy and give him the ability to use it in WWE or other outlets.

Otunga splits with Hudson

TMZ.com is reporting that singer/actress Jennifer Hudson and former WWE in-ring talent David Otunga have officially split after 10 years of marriage.

Hudson was granted a restraining order against Otunga, while attorney’s for Otunga claim this move was made because she is afraid to lose their child.

“David Otunga has been trying to negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement with Ms. Hudson for several weeks now. However, when it became apparent to Ms. Hudson that Mr. Otunga would be the parent granted residential care of the child, as a result of Mr. Otunga being the child’s primary caregiver while Ms. Hudson pursues her career all over the world, Ms. Hudson decided to file a meritless Petition for Order of Protection in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute.”

A representative for Hudson said the restraining order was filed “in the best interest of their son” and provided no further comment at this time.