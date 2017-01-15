1/14 NXT Live Results: Nashville, Tennessee and Cocoa Beach, Florida (Tag main events headline both shows)

By

NXT Live Results from Nashville and Cocoa Beach on January 14.

1/14 NXT Live Results: Nashville, Tennessee

* Gran Metalik def. Oney Lorcan.

* Sanity def. Heavy Machinery.

* Ember Moon def. Mandy Rose.

* NXT Tag Team Champions #DIY def. The Authors of Pain.

* Elias Samson def. Patrick Clark.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross in a triple threat match.

* NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Roderick Strong def. Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode in a tag team main event match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online

1/14 NXT Live Results: Cocoa Beach, Florida

* Daria Berenato def. Macey Estrella.

* Tozawa def. Kona Reeves.

* Babatunde def. Chris Atkins.

* Tony Nese def. Mustafa Ali.

* Jack Gallagher def. Buddy Murphy.

* Aliyah and Liv Morgan def. Heidi Lovelace and Kimber Lee.

* Wesley Blake def. Dan Matha.

* The Revival def. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.

