1/14 NXT Live Results: Nashville, Tennessee and Cocoa Beach, Florida (Tag main events headline both shows)

NXT Live Results from Nashville and Cocoa Beach on January 14.
1/14 NXT Live Results: Nashville, Tennessee
* Gran Metalik def. Oney Lorcan.
* Sanity def. Heavy Machinery.
* Ember Moon def. Mandy Rose.
* NXT Tag Team Champions #DIY def. The Authors of Pain.
* Elias Samson def. Patrick Clark.
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross in a triple threat match.
* NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Roderick Strong def. Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode in a tag team main event match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
1/14 NXT Live Results: Cocoa Beach, Florida
* Daria Berenato def. Macey Estrella.
* Tozawa def. Kona Reeves.
* Babatunde def. Chris Atkins.
* Tony Nese def. Mustafa Ali.
* Jack Gallagher def. Buddy Murphy.
* Aliyah and Liv Morgan def. Heidi Lovelace and Kimber Lee.
* Wesley Blake def. Dan Matha.
* The Revival def. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
#NXTCocoa the debuting @Kimber_Lee90 teaming with @HeidiLovelace – @WONF4W pic.twitter.com/S4KGkger4h
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 15, 2017