2/4 NXT Results: Largo, Florida (Eight person mixed tag team match)

2/4 NXT Results: Largo, Florida

* Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins def. The Ealy Brothers.

* Steve Cutler def. Brennan Williams.

* Oney Lorcan def. Kishan Raftaar.

* Ember Moon and Daria Berenato def. Heidi Lovelace and Mandy Rose.

* Kassius Ohno def. Buddy Murphy.

* Andrade “Cien” Almas def. No Way Jose.

* Roderick Strong def. Elias Samson.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Tye Dillinger and Heavy Machinery def. Sanity in an eight person mixed tag team main event match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online