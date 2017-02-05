2/4 NXT Results: Largo, Florida (Eight person mixed tag team match)

2/4 NXT Results: Largo, Florida
* Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins def. The Ealy Brothers.
* Steve Cutler def. Brennan Williams.
* Oney Lorcan def. Kishan Raftaar.
* Ember Moon and Daria Berenato def. Heidi Lovelace and Mandy Rose.
* Kassius Ohno def. Buddy Murphy.
* Andrade “Cien” Almas def. No Way Jose.
* Roderick Strong def. Elias Samson.
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Tye Dillinger and Heavy Machinery def. Sanity in an eight person mixed tag team main event match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
#NXTLargo 8 person mixed tag SANITY v Heavy Machinery, Dillinger and Asuka pic.twitter.com/g8jHZJXkvg
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) February 5, 2017