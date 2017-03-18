3/17 NXT Live Results: Gainesville, Florida (Nakamura vs. Almas)

* Montez Ford def. Dan Matha.

* Kassius Ohno def. Alexander Wolfe.

* Aliyah and Macey Estrella def. Mandy Rose and Daria Berenato.

* Oney Lorcan def. “Bob Dylan” (aka Elias Samson in a mask).

* Akira Tozawa and Mustafa Ali def. Ariya Daivari and Drew Gulak.

* Liv Morgan def. Lana.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Heavy Machinery.

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online

