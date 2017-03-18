3/17 NXT Live Results: Gainesville, Florida (Nakamura vs. Almas)

3/17 NXT Live Results: Gainesville, Florida
* Montez Ford def. Dan Matha.
* Kassius Ohno def. Alexander Wolfe.
* Aliyah and Macey Estrella def. Mandy Rose and Daria Berenato.
* Oney Lorcan def. “Bob Dylan” (aka Elias Samson in a mask).
* Akira Tozawa and Mustafa Ali def. Ariya Daivari and Drew Gulak.
* Liv Morgan def. Lana.
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Heavy Machinery.
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
Got up close and personal with @ShinsukeN at #NXTGainesville. Obviously I fangirled and was unable to function properly 😂 pic.twitter.com/UZUVicibi5
— Kristal 🤓 (@Kad1337) March 18, 2017