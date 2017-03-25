3/24 NXT Live Results: Jacksonville, Florida (Six man tag team match)

3/24 NXT Live Results: Jacksonville, Florida

* Kassius Ohno def. Kona Reeves.

* Macey Evans def. Kimber Lee.

* Sanity def. Heavy Machinery.

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi def. Mr. Bronson.

* Promo with Dan Matha for the live audience.

* Ember Moon and Ruby Riot def. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

* Aleister Black def. Riddick Moss.

* Gran Metalik def. Ariya Daivari.

* Shinsuke Nakamura, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins def. NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain and Andrade “Cien” Almas.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online