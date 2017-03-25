3/24 NXT Live Results: Jacksonville, Florida (Six man tag team match)

3/24 NXT Live Results: Jacksonville, Florida
* Kassius Ohno def. Kona Reeves.
* Macey Evans def. Kimber Lee.
* Sanity def. Heavy Machinery.
* Babatunde Aiyegbusi def. Mr. Bronson.
* Promo with Dan Matha for the live audience.
* Ember Moon and Ruby Riot def. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.
* Aleister Black def. Riddick Moss.
* Gran Metalik def. Ariya Daivari.
* Shinsuke Nakamura, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins def. NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain and Andrade “Cien” Almas.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
Sanity is we! @TheWWEWolfe @NikkiCrossWWE @KillianDain #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/leilJzidSO
— David Santos (@DashingDave2112) March 25, 2017