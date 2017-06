6/1 NXT Live Results: Orlando, Florida (McIntyre vs. Almas headlines)

6/1 NXT Live Results: Orlando, Florida

* NOTE: Former female independent wrestler Kennadi Brink made her debut on this show as a referee, which had been reported about over the last few weeks.

1. No Way Jose def. Brennan Williams.

2. Sawyer Fulton def. Demitirius Bronson.

3. Ruby Riot def. Mandy Rose.

4. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss def. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.

5. Aleister Black def. Velveteen Dream.

6. Lars Sulivan def. Kishan Raftaar.

7. Ember Moon and Liv Morgan def. Iconic.

8. Drew McIntyre def. Andrade Cien Almas.

Source: F4WOnline.com