6/3 NXT Live Results: Venice, Florida (Roderick Strong vs. Velveteen Dream)

* Adrian Jaoude def. Cezar Bononi.

* Mary Kate, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose def. Liv Morgan, Kimberly Frankele and Sarah Logan.

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi def. Sawyer Fulton.

* Oney Lorcan def. Tino Sabbatelli.

* The Street Prophets def. The Ealy Brothers.

* Lacey Evans def. Bianca Blair.

* Roderick Strong def. The Velveteen Dream.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online

