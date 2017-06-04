6/3 NXT Live Results: Venice, Florida (Roderick Strong vs. Velveteen Dream)

6/3 NXT Live Results: Venice, Florida
* Adrian Jaoude def. Cezar Bononi.
* Mary Kate, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose def. Liv Morgan, Kimberly Frankele and Sarah Logan.
* Babatunde Aiyegbusi def. Sawyer Fulton.
* Oney Lorcan def. Tino Sabbatelli.
* The Street Prophets def. The Ealy Brothers.
* Lacey Evans def. Bianca Blair.
* Roderick Strong def. The Velveteen Dream.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
@roderickstrong victorious at #NXTVenice tonight pic.twitter.com/T00nRqQvLN
— Chris Spirito (@BigChrisSpirito) June 4, 2017