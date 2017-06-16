6/15 NXT Live Results: Richmond, Virginia (Tag team main event)

* Kassius Ohno def. Cezar Bononi.

* Ember Moon and Ruby Riot def. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

* Lars Sullivan def. Oney Lorcan.

* Sanity def. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli.

* Drew McIntyre def. The Velveteen Dream.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Heavy Machinery.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Nikki Cross.

* Roderick Strong and Aleister Black def. NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a tag team main event match.

Source: PWInsider.com

Thank you @WWEAleister and @roderickstrong for a great match at #NXTRichmond. Well done! pic.twitter.com/0GGtQDw94P

— George Foussekis (@CanucksFin56) June 16, 2017