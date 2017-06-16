6/15 NXT Live Results: Richmond, Virginia (Tag team main event)

6/15 NXT Live Results: Richmond, Virginia
* Kassius Ohno def. Cezar Bononi.
* Ember Moon and Ruby Riot def. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.
* Lars Sullivan def. Oney Lorcan.
* Sanity def. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli.
* Drew McIntyre def. The Velveteen Dream.
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Heavy Machinery.
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Nikki Cross.
* Roderick Strong and Aleister Black def. NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a tag team main event match.
Source: PWInsider.com
