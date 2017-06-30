6/29 NXT Live Results: St. Petersburg, Florida (Former TNA star debuts)

6/29 NXT Live Results: St. Petersburg, Florida
* No Way Jose def. Chad Lail (former TNA star Gunner).
* Liv Morgan def. Vanessa Borne.
* Heavy Machinery def. The Ealy Brothers.
* Roderick Strong and Fabian Aichner def. Kona Reeves and Cezar Bononi.
* Adrian Jaoude def. Marcel Barthel.
* Ruby Riot, Lacey Evans and Dakota Kai def. Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and Taynara Conti in a six woman tag team match.
* Drew McIntrye def. Steve Cutler.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
Highlights of the night so far! @roderickstrong, the debut of Gunner, and @YaOnlyLivvOnce! #NXTStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/BZEP7HUhpa
— Kent Klausner (@MichiKent83) June 30, 2017