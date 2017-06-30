6/29 NXT Live Results: St. Petersburg, Florida (Former TNA star debuts)

6/29 NXT Live Results: St. Petersburg, Florida

* No Way Jose def. Chad Lail (former TNA star Gunner).

* Liv Morgan def. Vanessa Borne.

* Heavy Machinery def. The Ealy Brothers.

* Roderick Strong and Fabian Aichner def. Kona Reeves and Cezar Bononi.

* Adrian Jaoude def. Marcel Barthel.

* Ruby Riot, Lacey Evans and Dakota Kai def. Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and Taynara Conti in a six woman tag team match.

* Drew McIntrye def. Steve Cutler.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online