7/8 NXT Live Results: Largo, Florida (Roderick Strong vs. Andrade Almas)

7/8 NXT Live Results: Largo, Florida
* No Way Jose and Big Boa def. Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler.
* Lars Sullivan def. Nick Miller.
* Billie Kay, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and Vanessa Borne def. Sarah Lorgan, Taynara Conti, Liv Morgan and Aliyah.
* Hideo Itami def. Marcel Barthel.
* Drew McIntyre def. Dan Matha.
* Sage Beckett def. Abbey Laith.
* Heavy Machinery def. The Ealy Brothers.
* Roderick Strong def. Andrade “Cien” Almas in the main event.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
