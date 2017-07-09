7/8 NXT Live Results: Largo, Florida (Roderick Strong vs. Andrade Almas)

7/8 NXT Live Results: Largo, Florida

* No Way Jose and Big Boa def. Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler.

* Lars Sullivan def. Nick Miller.

* Billie Kay, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and Vanessa Borne def. Sarah Lorgan, Taynara Conti, Liv Morgan and Aliyah.

* Hideo Itami def. Marcel Barthel.

* Drew McIntyre def. Dan Matha.

* Sage Beckett def. Abbey Laith.

* Heavy Machinery def. The Ealy Brothers.

* Roderick Strong def. Andrade “Cien” Almas in the main event.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online