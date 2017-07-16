7/15 NXT Live Results: Portland and Gainesville (Roode vs. Strong)

NXT Live Results from Portland and Gainesville on July 15, 2017.
7/15 NXT Live Results: Portland, Oregon
* No Way Jose def. Kona Reeves.
* Lars Sullivan def. Demitrius Bronson.
* Drew McIntrye def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.
* Aleister Black def. The Velveteen Dream.
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Heavy Machinery.
* Ember Moon def. Ruby Riot.
* NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Roderick Strong.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
#NXTPortland was incredible last night!@roderickstrong @TuckerKnightWWE @WWEEmberMoon @WWEDozovic @WWEAleister pic.twitter.com/kZVEjLbsjA
— Pure Gristle (@PureGristle) July 16, 2017
7/15 NXT Live Results: Gainesville, Florida
* Adrian Jaoude def. Tino Sabbatelli.
* Sonya Deville def. Aliyah.
* Buddy Murphy def. Marcel Barthel.
* The Street Prophets def. Sanity.
* Nick Miller def. Chad Lail.
* Mandy Rose def. Liv Morgan.
* Hideo Itami def. Kassius Ohno.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
.@KassiusOhno #NXTGainesville pic.twitter.com/jjXVOyw6Qc
— Jordan Ratcliff (@ninjordan) July 16, 2017