7/15 NXT Live Results: Portland and Gainesville (Roode vs. Strong)

NXT Live Results from Portland and Gainesville on July 15, 2017.

7/15 NXT Live Results: Portland, Oregon

* No Way Jose def. Kona Reeves.

* Lars Sullivan def. Demitrius Bronson.

* Drew McIntrye def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.

* Aleister Black def. The Velveteen Dream.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Heavy Machinery.

* Ember Moon def. Ruby Riot.

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Roderick Strong.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online

7/15 NXT Live Results: Gainesville, Florida

* Adrian Jaoude def. Tino Sabbatelli.

* Sonya Deville def. Aliyah.

* Buddy Murphy def. Marcel Barthel.

* The Street Prophets def. Sanity.

* Nick Miller def. Chad Lail.

* Mandy Rose def. Liv Morgan.

* Hideo Itami def. Kassius Ohno.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online