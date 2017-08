8/4 NXT Live Results: Ocala, Florida

* Roderick Strong def. Fabian Aicher.

* Peyton Royce and Billie Kay def. Dakota Kai and Sarah Logan.

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi def. Demetrius Bronson.

* Lacey Evans def. Mandy Rose.

* Heavy Machinery def. Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler.

* No Way Jose def. Kona Reeves.

* Oney Lorcan vs. Big Boa never took place when Lars Sullivan came out and gave Boa his finisher three times.

* Ember Moon def. Bianca Belair.

* Aleister Black def. The Velveteen Dream.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online