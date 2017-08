NXT Live Results from August 12 in Sacramento and Venice.

8/12 NXT Live Results: Sacramento, California

1. No Way Jose def. Andrade Cien Almas

2. Ruby Riot and Sarah Logan def. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

3. Lars Sullivan def. Oney Lorcan

4. Killain Dain def. Kassius Ohno

5. NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Ember Moon and Nikki Cross

6. SAnitY def. NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain by DQ.

7. Johnny Gargano def. Hideo Itami

8. NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss def. Drew McIntyre, Roderick Strong and Aleister Black

8/12 NXT Live Results: Venice, Florida

1. Demitrius Bronson def. Chad Lail

2. Raul Mendoza def. Brennan Williams

3. Adrian Jaoude def. Marcel Barthel by DQ.

4. Cezar Bononi and Kona Reeves went to a No Contest.

5. The Street Profits def. Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake

6. Shayna Baszler def. Zeda

7. Shayna Baszler def. Taynara Conti

8. The Velveteen Dream def. Nick Miller

9. Kairi Sane and Lacey Evans def. Iconic

