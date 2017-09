Tweet on Twitter

Share on Facebook

9/22 NXT Live Results: Kingston, Rhode Island

* The Street Profits def. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.

* Lars Sullivan def. Oney Lorcan.

* Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai def. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

* Andrade “Cien” Almas def. Roderick Strong.

* Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Sanity ended in a Double DQ.

* Johnny Gargano def. Raul Mendoza.

* Sonya Deville def. Liv Morgan.

* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre def. Hideo Itami.

Source: PWInsider.com