10/6 NXT Live Results: Coral Gables, Florida
* The Street Profits def. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.
* Ruby Riot def. Sonya Deville.
* Lars Sullivan def. Oney Lorcan.
* No Way Jose def. a local wrestler.
* Heavy Machinery def. Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake. After the match, Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly attacked both tag teams and issued a warning for the main event.
* Roderick Strong def. The Velveteen Dream.
* Ember Moon def. Mandy Rose.
* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre, Kassius Ohno and Johnny Gargano def. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly in a six man tag team main event.
Source: Gerweck.net
