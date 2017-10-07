10/6 NXT Live Results: Coral Gables, Florida

* The Street Profits def. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.

* Ruby Riot def. Sonya Deville.

* Lars Sullivan def. Oney Lorcan.

* No Way Jose def. a local wrestler.

* Heavy Machinery def. Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake. After the match, Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly attacked both tag teams and issued a warning for the main event.

* Roderick Strong def. The Velveteen Dream.

* Ember Moon def. Mandy Rose.

* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre, Kassius Ohno and Johnny Gargano def. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly in a six man tag team main event.

