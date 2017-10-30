NXT Live Results in Omaha and Cocoa Beach on October 28, 2017.
10/28 NXT Live Results: Omaha, Nebraska
* Roderick Strong def. Brennan Williams.
* Ember Moon def. Vanessa Borne.
* Killian Dain def. Fabian Aichner.
* Lars Sullivan def. Kassius Ohno.
* NXT Tag Team Champions Sanity def. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly.
* Kairi Sane def. Bianca Belair.
* Aleister Black def. The Velveteen Dream.
* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre def. Adam Cole and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a triple threat main event match.
Source: PWInsider.com
Cool shot of @DMcIntyreWWE from #NXTOmaha tonight. Great Main Event. #Champ pic.twitter.com/itE2weuqF4
— Dan Gdowski (@dgdowski) October 29, 2017
10/28 NXT Live Results: Cocoa Beach, Florida
* Chris Dijak (former Donovan Dijak) def. Kona Reeves.
* Shayna Baszler and Sage Beckett def. Dakota Kai and Liv Morgan.
* Buddy Murphy def. Babatunde Aiyegbusi.
* Lio Rush vs. Chad Lail went to a no contest.
* Lio Rush and Heavy Machinery def. Chad Lail, Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler.
* Ruby Riot def. Sonya Deville.
* Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss def. The Ealy Brothers.
* Johnny Gargano def. Hideo Itami.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
Let's go ladies! 💚 #nxtcocoa #ladiesofNXT pic.twitter.com/IQVoZMxk5B
— Kelly G Knauer (@Kelly_Knauer) October 28, 2017