NXT Live Results in Omaha and Cocoa Beach on October 28, 2017.

10/28 NXT Live Results: Omaha, Nebraska

* Roderick Strong def. Brennan Williams.

* Ember Moon def. Vanessa Borne.

* Killian Dain def. Fabian Aichner.

* Lars Sullivan def. Kassius Ohno.

* NXT Tag Team Champions Sanity def. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly.

* Kairi Sane def. Bianca Belair.

* Aleister Black def. The Velveteen Dream.

* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre def. Adam Cole and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a triple threat main event match.

Source: PWInsider.com

10/28 NXT Live Results: Cocoa Beach, Florida

* Chris Dijak (former Donovan Dijak) def. Kona Reeves.

* Shayna Baszler and Sage Beckett def. Dakota Kai and Liv Morgan.

* Buddy Murphy def. Babatunde Aiyegbusi.

* Lio Rush vs. Chad Lail went to a no contest.

* Lio Rush and Heavy Machinery def. Chad Lail, Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler.

* Ruby Riot def. Sonya Deville.

* Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss def. The Ealy Brothers.

* Johnny Gargano def. Hideo Itami.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online