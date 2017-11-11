NXT Live results in Phoenix and Orlando on November 9, 2017.

* The Street Profits def. Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake.

* Billie Kay def. Vanessa Borne.

* Heavy Machinery def. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli.

* Adam Cole def. Roderick Strong.

* Peyton Royce def. Ember Moon, Kairi Sane and Nikki Cross.

* Lars Sullivan def. Kassius Ohno.

* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre and Aleister Black def. The Velveteen Dream and Andrade “Cien” Almas.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online

* No Way Jose def. Jason.

* Mandy Rose def. Aliyah.

* TM61 def. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

* Kona Reeves def. Rocky.

* Sanity (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain) def. Buddy Murphy, Fabian Aichner and Christopher Dijak.

* Dan Matha def. Raul Mendoza.

* Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville.

* Johnny Gargano def. Hideo Itami.

