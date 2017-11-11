NXT Live results in Phoenix and Orlando on November 9, 2017.
11/9 NXT Live Results: Phoenix, Arizona
* The Street Profits def. Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake.
* Billie Kay def. Vanessa Borne.
* Heavy Machinery def. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli.
* Adam Cole def. Roderick Strong.
* Peyton Royce def. Ember Moon, Kairi Sane and Nikki Cross.
* Lars Sullivan def. Kassius Ohno.
* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre and Aleister Black def. The Velveteen Dream and Andrade “Cien” Almas.
11/9 NXT Live Results: Orlando, Florida
* No Way Jose def. Jason.
* Mandy Rose def. Aliyah.
* TM61 def. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.
* Kona Reeves def. Rocky.
* Sanity (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain) def. Buddy Murphy, Fabian Aichner and Christopher Dijak.
* Dan Matha def. Raul Mendoza.
* Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville.
* Johnny Gargano def. Hideo Itami.
