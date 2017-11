Tweet on Twitter

Share on Facebook

NXT Live Results in Las Vegas and Ocala on November 10, 2017.

11/10 NXT Live Results: Las Vegas, Nevada

* The Street Profits def. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli.

* Billie Kay def. Vanessa Borne.

* Lars Sullivan def. Kassius Ohno.

* Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake def. Heavy Machinery.

* Adam Cole def. Roderick Strong.

* Aleister Black def. The Velveteen Dream.

* Peyton Royce def. Ember Moon, Kairi Sane and Nikki Cross.

* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre def. Andrade “Cien” Almas in the main event.

Source: Gerweck.net

11/10 NXT Live Results: Ocala, Florida

* No Way Jose def. Buddy Murphy.

* Dakota Kai def. Rhea Ripley.

* Adrian Jaoude def. Ric Bugenhagen.

* Christopher Dijak def. Brennan Williams.

* Ruby Riot and Liv Morgn def. Bianca Belair and Lacey Evans.

* Johnny Gargano def. Killian Dain.

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi def. Raul Mendoza.

* NXT Tag Team Champions Sanity def. TM61 in the main event.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online