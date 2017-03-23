ROH Supercard of Honor XI airing live on FITE TV next Saturday

ROH announced on Thursday that they will be airing their Supercard of Honor XI live event next Saturday night during Wrestlemania 33 weekend in Lakeland, Florida beginning at 6:30 PM ET for a $30 price tag. It was initally thought that the event would be taped for a VOD release the week following the event on the ROH website.

Card for the show is as follows:

* ROH Title: Christopher Daniels (c) vs. Dalton Castle

* ROH TV Title: Marty Scrull (c) vs. Adam Cole

* ROH Tag Team Titles, Ladder Match: The Broken Hardys (c’s) vs. The Young Bucks

* ROH 6-Man Tag Titles: The Briscoes and Bully Ray vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny and Hangman Page

* Bullrope Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Jay Lethal

* Will Ospreay and Jay White vs. Dragon Lee and Volador Jr.

* Kazarian vs. Punishment Martinez

* Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia vs. Silas Young and The Beer City Bruiser

The following press release was issued on the announcement:

ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR XI TO BROADCAST EXCLUSIVELY

ON ROHWRESTLING.COM AND THE FITE TV DIGITAL PPV PLATFORM APRIL 1ST< New York, NY (March 23rd, 2017)

​ – FITE TV and Ring of Honor Wrestling announced today that in conjunction with ROHWrestling.com and FITE TV, that FITE will be the exclusive digital/online PPV broadcast platform for Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor XI which takes place Saturday April 1st at 6:30PM EDT live from Lakeland, FL.

Fresh off of the biggest PPV event in ROH history, the Ring of Honor 15th Anniversary from Las Vegas, ROH and FITE TV will team up to bring fans an even bigger event that has fans buzzing with three championship matches headlining the card. The newly crowned ROH World Champion Christopher Daniels defends his title against rising star and fan favorite Dalton Castle. In tag team action, the ROH Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Jeff and Matt Hardy) defend their titles against The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) in a tag team championship ladder match and the ROH Television Champion “The Villain” Marty Scurll defends his title against the former three time ROH World Champion Adam Cole.

In other action, the 6-Man Tag Champions – The Briscoes (Jay and Mark) & Bully Ray take on Hangman Page & The Guerrillas of Destiny, which for the first time ever, puts Bully Ray up against two of his students in Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. Many more matches are being announced daily. The action happens live on PPV exclusively on the FITE app, www.FITE.tv and www.ROHwrestling.com at 6:30PM EDT, April 1st for only $29.99.

Fans can also watch the Facebook Live Pre-Show on the Ring of Honor Facebook page with special guest and FITE TV personality SoCal Val as she brings you analysis and previews of all the matchups.

The partnership between Ring of Honor, a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcasting, and FITE TV as the exclusive online PPV broadcast platform represents a milestone for both brands and strengthens one of the most successful partnerships in combat sports and entertainment, positioning each brand for even greater heights. This is the next step in FITE TV’s evolution, for both the FITE app and the FITE.tv web site. To be the exclusive online PPV distributor for such an accomplished promotion like Ring of Honor is a huge step forward for our brand!” said Michael Weber, COO of FITE TV.

In what is shaping up to be the biggest weekend in wrestling history, FITE TV will also be broadcasting live from Wrestlecon in Orlando, FL on Fri 3/31 and Sat 4/1 with FITE Live at Wrestlecon presented by FITE TV and Pro Wrestling Report. Hosts Dameon Nelson and SoCal Val will be bringing you exclusive interviews with the biggest names in Professional Wrestling.