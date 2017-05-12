Preview for ROH War of the Worlds PPV live tonight from New York CIty

The following is set for tonight’s 5/12 ROH War of the Worlds PPV live from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City that begins airing at 9PM ET on PPV, iPPV and via the FITE TV app:

* ROH Title: Christopher Daniels (c) vs. Jay Lethal vs. Cody Rhodes

* ROH TV Title: Marty Scrull (c) vs. Matt Sydal

* ROH Tag Team Titles: The Young Bucks (c’s) vs. IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI

* ROH 6-Man Tag Titles: The Briscoes and Bully Ray (c’s) vs. Hirooki Goto and RPG Vice

* Adam Cole vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Will Ospreay vs. Jay White

* Hangman Page vs. Kazarian

* IWGP Tag Team Champions War Machine vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon vs. Search and Destroy

* KUSHIDA vs. Silas Young vs. Bobby Fish vs. Dalton Castle

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of ROH War of the Worlds beginning tonight at 9PM ET.