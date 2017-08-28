The Wrestlecircus indie promotion out of Texas announced over the weekend that they will be donating all the profits they make from their next show on September 9th in Austin to help the relief effort for all those affected by the massive Hurricane Harvey storm that hit the Houston area hard this past weekend.

🎪 BREAKING: 🎪 ALL proceeds for our Sept. 9th show (including @Twitch tips/revenue) will be donated to #HurricaneHarvey relief.#TexasPride — WrestleCircus 🎪 (@WrestleCircus) August 27, 2017

The show entitled “Texas vs. The World” will also air live for free on the Twitch videogame streaming website beginning at 8PM ET.