The following is the current card for the 9/22 ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV airing live from Sam’s Town and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada:

* ROH Title: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. NEVER Champion Minoru Suzuki

* ROH TV Title: IWGP Jr. Champion KUSHIDA (c) vs. Kenny King

* ROH 6-Man Tag Titles: The Hung Bucks (ROH Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Hangman Page) vs. #1 Contenders Match winner

* ROH 6-Man Tag Titles #1 Contenders Match (winners will challenge for titles later in PPV): The Briscoes and Bully Ray vs. The Kingdom

* Last Man Standing: Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young

* Las Vegas Street Fight: Jay White vs. Punishment Martinez

* Chuck Taylor vs. Marty Scrull