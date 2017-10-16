10/15 ROH Global Wars Results: Chicago, Illinois

* ROH World Champion Cody opened the show with an interview. He said the Global Wars tour was the most lucrative tour in the history of Ring of Honor. Cody then took a shot at WWE star Roman Reigns saying he wears a vest to hide his gut and “failed drug tests.” He added the vest is only hiding Roman’s envy and that ROH is far from an indy promotion – it’s a club. Cody wanted a fan to come inside the ring and kiss the ring on his finger. The fan unmasked and it was Dalton Castle who gave Cody a suplex. Cody ran off.

* Silas Young and The Beer City Bruiser def. Chuck Taylor and Trent Barreta.

* Marty Scurll def. Hiromu Takahashi.

* The Addiction def. KUSHIDA and Cheesburger.

* Bully Ray cut a promo seeming to hint at retirement from the ring. He talked about his history in the building back in 1999 while with ECW and said if this was his last day in the ring, he wants to thank God for getting to set foot in an ROH ring.

* ROH World Champion Cody, The Young Bucks and Hangman Page def. ROH World Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns, Jonathan Gresham and Jay White.

* The Dawgs def. Brian Johnson and Justin Pusser.

* Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr. def. Jay Lethal, Kenny King and Shane Taylor.

* Colt Cabana def. Toru Yano.

* Will Ospreay def. Flip Gordon.

* IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega def. Yoshi-Hashi. After the main event, The Elite cut a promo about making wrestling cool again and took a selfie with Jimmy Jacobs at ringside. Jacobs posted the selfie to Twitter that you can view below.

