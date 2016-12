Last night’s 12/29 “Hardy New Year Special” edition of TNA Impact Wrestling on Pop TV drew 224,000 viewers on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s “Greatest Hits of 2016” episode that drew 209,000 viewers.

Impact Wrestling Ratings and Demographics

This week’s highlight episode of Impact averaged a 0.06 rating among adults 18-49 on Thursday night. This is up from last week’s 0.04 rating.