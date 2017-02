The following is set for tonight’s 2/9 episode of Impact¬†Wrestling on Pop TV.

* TNA Championship: Lashley (c) vs. Eddie Edwards

* Impact Grand Championship: Drew Galloway (c) vs. Mahabali Shera

* The celebration of new X-Division Champion Trevor Lee

* Aron Rex vs. Robbie E

* More Broken Brillance by the Hardys

* Brandi Rhodes faces off with Decay

Wrestleview.com will have a recap of Impact Wrestling later tonight.