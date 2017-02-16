The Broken Hardys compete in Mexico tonight on Impact Wrestling

The following is set for tonight’s 2/16 Impact Wrestling on Pop TV:
* The Broken Hardys compete in Mexico for the CRASH promotion against Psicosis and Super Crazy for the tag team championships.
* The bachelor and bachelorette parties of Braxton Sutter and Laurel Van Ness.
* Eddie Edwards looks for revenge on Davey Richards.
* Kingston vs. Robbie E.
* Brandi Rhodes and MOOSE vs. Knockouts Champion Rosemary and Crazzy Steve.
Check back later tonight for a full recap of Impact Wrestling on Wrestleview.com.