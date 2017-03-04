SPOILERS: 3/3 Impact Wrestling TV tapings for Pop TV from Orlando

The following was taped on Friday night in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios.

3/3 Impact Wrestling TV tapings:

* Before the tapings began, Jeremy Borash told the audience that Alberto El Patron didn’t actually win the World Championship at the tapings the night prior and that the title was vacated/returned to Lashley to reverse the decision.

Update 8: Alberto says he would still be champ if not for politics, calls out Lashley, EC3 comes out #impactspoilers pic.twitter.com/fVOiYOGa4L — JRImpactAsylum (@JRImpactAsylum) March 3, 2017

* ODB def. Rebel.

* Trevor Lee def. Andrew Everett, Braxton Sutter and Suicide (in the former costume and not that Manik costume).

Update 10: Suicide v Andrew Everett v Braxton Sutter v Trevor Lee #impactspoilers pic.twitter.com/rpUKwTgwnl — JRImpactAsylum (@JRImpactAsylum) March 3, 2017

* It was announced that the Tag Team Championships are officially vacant and a fatal four way match was booked involving the teams of Abyss and Crazzy Steve, the returning LAX (featuring New York tag team EYFBO with Homicide and Konnan), Reno Scum (billed as the Global Force Wrestling Tag Team Champions) and Garza Jr. and Laredo Kid.

Update 16: LAX is back. They lay out Decay, Reno Scum, and Graza Jr/Laredo Kid pic.twitter.com/vf5pep6BiW — JRImpactAsylum (@JRImpactAsylum) March 4, 2017

* Davey Richards def. Suicide.

* Shera, Garza Jr. and Laredo Kid def. Idris Abraham, Fallah Bahh and Bokara.

* Reno Scum def. Decay.

* LAX def. DCC (James Storm and Bram).

* Xplosion: Angelina Love def. MC.

* World Champion Lashley def. Jake Holmes.

* Karen Jarrett is introduced and talks about wanting to take the high road in her return. EC3 interrupts and refers to himself as the locker room leader in the company. Josh Mathews takes a shot at Karen thanking her for putting the “JV team” with him. Mathews said all the people in attendance only showed up because they couldn’t afford NXT tickets. Karen ends up slapping Mathews. Madison Rayne shows up (Josh’s wife) thanking him for what he said.

* Laurel Van Ness def. Rachael Ellering in a match taped for a One Night Only PPV.

* Rosemary def. Santana Garrett.

* Alberto El Patron def. EC3 to earn a shot at the World Championship.

Sources: PWInsider.com, The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online