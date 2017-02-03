Impact Wrestling Results – 2/2/17 (Open Fight Night special)



Impact Wrestling Results

February 2, 2017

Orlando, Florida (Universal Studios)

The following took place on the 2/2 Impact Wrestling on Pop TV:

* Jeff Hardy used the first of four Race to the Case briefcases in the opener, unsuccessfully challenging Lashley for the TNA Championship. Afterwards, former champion Eddie Edwards challenged Lashley to a rematch, which Lashley accepts.

* Brandi Rhodes refuses Rosemary’s offer to join Decay, to which Rosemary then threatens Brandi.

* Sienna def. Brooke Tessmacher by pinfall with the Silencer after Maria Kanellis interfered.

* The DCC uses the second of the four Race to the Case briefcases to defeat Decay in a 2-on-3 Falls Count Anywhere Match when James Storm pinned Crazzy Steve with a piledriver through a table.

* Angle where Maria demands that Braxton Sutter propose to Laurel Van Ness, continuing to blackmail him.

* Impact Grand Champion Drew Galloway easily defends his title against local talent Rob Ryzin with the Future Shock DDT after ducking a challenge by MOOSE.

* Trevor Lee uses the third of four Race to the Case briefcases to become the new TNA X-Division Champion, defeating the injured DJ Z to win the title in a Ladder match.

* Robbie E crashes “A Day in the Life of Aron Rex” segment with Rex and Rockstar Spud and challenges Rex to a match next week and sends them fleeing.

* In the main event, Eli Drake uses the final Race to the Case briefcase in a loss to EC3, when EC3 beats him with a jackknife pin. Afterwards, Drake and Tyrus attack EC3, then the DCC run down and lay out everyone to close the show.