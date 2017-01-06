TNA One Night Only Live Results – 1/6/17 (Live from Orlando, Eddie Edwards vs. EC3 for TNA Championship)



TNA One Night Only Live Results

January 6, 2017

Orlando, Florida (Universal Studios)

(Tweets courtesy of @totaldivaseps)

Before the opening match, Lashley cut a promo about Davey Richards returning last night on Impact Wrestling and preventing him from winning back the TNA Championship.

Lashley def. Davey Richards

Lashley got the win over Richards via an armbar submission.

And that is, indeed, the hardest part of the ring. pic.twitter.com/ioQydqOuEV — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 7, 2017

DJ Z def. Andrew Everett, Braxton Sutter and Trevor Lee in a Fatal Four Way Elimination match to retain the TNA X Division Championship

Order of elimination: Andrew Everett, Braxton Sutter and Trevor Lee. DJ Z hit Lee with the ZDT to get the pinfall to retain his title.

It’s not about weight limits, it’s about… wait, don’t run over me. pic.twitter.com/nQvpomm5jK — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 7, 2017

Backstage, Davey Richards argues with TNA Champion Eddie Edwards about losing his match and feeling he’s now just a sidekick for Edwards.

One Night Only. One unhappy wolf. pic.twitter.com/FHMpPRWJr1 — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 7, 2017

Bram def. Robbie E

Before the match, Robbie E walked out and made an open challenge to anyone in The DCC. Bram hit Robbie with a low blow and the Brighter Side of Suffering to get the win.

Moose def. Mike Bennett in a No Holds Barred match

It turns out Moose’s TNA Impact Grand Championship was not on the line. Bennett ended up giving Maria a spear by accident allowing Moose to hit the Game Changer for the win.

Mahabali Shera def. Marshe Rocket

Shera hit the Sky High on Rocket to get the pinfall.

Gail Kim made an appearance to address rumors about a possible retirement. Kim revealed she isn’t medically cleared to wrestle yet, but wants to return and get back the TNA Knockouts Championship. Current Knockouts Champion Rosemary interrupts and has words with Kim.

Rosemary def. Sienna to retain the TNA Knockouts Championship

Rosemary spit mist in the eyes of Sienna to setup the Red Winning for the pinfall to retain her title.

How many licks does it take to get to the center of the Knockouts championship belt? The world may never know. pic.twitter.com/PkMiUrHE1Z — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 7, 2017

James Storm def. Jessie Godderz

Both Bram and Eddie Kingston interfered during the match. Storm hit the Last Call on Godderz to get the pinfall. After the match, the lights went out and when they came back on The Decay was in the ring. They spit mist in the eyes of Storm and then attacked both Bram and Kingston.

The Broken Hardys def. Eli Drake and Tyrus to retain the TNA Tag Team Championships

The finish saw both Matt and Jeff hit the Twist of Fate on Eli Drake to setup a swanton bomb by Jeff. Matt scored the winning pinfall to retain the titles for The Hardys.

Eddie Edwards def. EC3 to retain the TNA Championship

During the match, Lashley interfered and handed a steel chair to EC3. EC3 flipped off Lashley, threw away the chair and then took a spear from Lashley. Lashley then went to hit EC3 with the chair, but Davey Richards interferes, takes the chair from Lashley and then takes out EC3 by accident. Edwards then hit EC3 with the Boston Knee Party to get the pinfall to retain.